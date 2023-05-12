Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Size, Definition, Opportunities and Outlook 2030

Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Growth & Trends

The global cleanroom robots in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 2688 million by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2030. The growing adoption of robots in cleanroom settings, product innovations catering to the market trends, and increased demand for robotic automation in pharmaceutical manufacturing are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Robots help in avoiding the risk of contamination in cleanrooms, especially during drug manufacturing procedures.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global cleanroom robots in healthcare market based on type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots), component (Robotic Arms, End Effectors, Drives, Controllers, Sensors, Power Supply, Motors, Others), end-use (Hospitals & Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices and Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 48.3% in 2022.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 48.3% owing to the growing adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions in the healthcare sector and the increasing number of market players in the region. Moreover, increased COVID-19 cases in the region and vaccination demands further boosted the demand for robots in cleanrooms.

Asia is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 27.7% from 2023 to 2030.

This growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of healthcare providers, high unmet needs, booming economy, and overall improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries such as China and India. In addition, the supportive government initiatives towards robotics and AI-based solutions, along with the higher adoption of robotics in the healthcare sector, is contributing to the market growth in the region.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Medical Oxygen Cylinders Market – The global medical oxygen cylinders market size was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% from 2023 to 2030.

– The global medical oxygen cylinders market size was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% from 2023 to 2030. Healthcare Payer Services Market – The healthcare payer services market size was valued at USD 57.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies

The key players in the global cleanroom robots in healthcare market include – ABB Ltd., Denso Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Aerotech, Inc., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation.

The rapidly evolving robotic technology and the supportive government initiatives are further encouraging the market players to focus significantly on research and development activities to develop innovative products. Moreover, the significant growth in the number of companies offering state-of-the-art robots with updated features for usage in cleanrooms is further contributing to the growth of the cleanroom robots market in healthcare.

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Epson Robots launched NuTec Tooling Systems, an architect of custom automation solutions to provide efficient, precise, and cost-effective robotics to the syringe manufacturing process.

Epson Robots launched NuTec Tooling Systems, an architect of custom automation solutions to provide efficient, precise, and cost-effective robotics to the syringe manufacturing process. November 2020: OEM in collaboration with the government agencies utilized a cost-effective procedure for manufacturing large quantities of syringes to fight COVID-19.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.