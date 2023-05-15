Custom T-shirt Printing Market Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities 2030

Custom T-shirt Printing Market Growth & Trends

The global custom t-shirt printing market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.82 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing preference for fashionable, customized, and unique clothing, as well as rising disposable income within the young population, are major factors driving demand for custom t-shirts worldwide. Customized t-shirts are primarily targeted toward the young population as these t-shirts allow them to design a t-shirt matching their style, personality, and preference.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global custom t-shirt printing market based on printing technique (Screen Printing, Digital Printing, Plot Printing), design (Graphic Designed Shirt, Artwork), end use (Commercial, Personal), sales channel (Online, Offline).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for custom t-shirt printing and accounted for over 38% of the global revenue share in 2022.

The growth is primarily attributable to the growing popularity of fashionable apparel among the young population. In addition, the region’s growth is also driven by the high proliferation of the e-commerce industry in the region. Countries such as China and India are witnessing a rapid growth of e-commerce activities. Moreover, with the presence of a huge young population and the positive outlook for the apparel industry, several startups offering personalized printed t-shirts and other customized accessories have emerged in India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. This region is also well known for encouraging various sports events, which is further expected to propel the demand for customized t-shirts in the region.

Europe held the second-largest revenue share of the market in 2022.

Europe held the second-largest revenue share of the market in 2022, owing to increasing investments and developments in printing technologies in countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany. The growth of the region is also attributed to the presence of prominent market players such as Vistaprint., Spreadshirt, and CafePress Inc. On the other hand, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The popularity of outdoor sports in North America is expected to increase the demand for custom t-shirts in the region.

Key Companies

The key players in the global custom t-shirt printing market include – CafePress Inc., CustomInk, LLC., CustomThread, Printful Inc., RushOrderTees.com, Spreadshirt, THEBLUEGECKOPRINTING, THREADBIRD, UberPrints, Inc., Vistaprint.

Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other contractual agreements are being announced by these market players to emerge as the top custom printing companies. Moreover, these players are investing in research and development activities to bring new products to the market. The companies are trying to expand their business operations to serve more customers with shorter delivery times.

Market Share Insights

October 2019 : Printful Inc. announced the opening of its second fulfillment center in Europe to serve European customers in a better way and to meet the demand for faster shipping.

