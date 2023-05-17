Tarapro’s cutting-edge range of Arc Flash Protective Clothing stole the show at the Summit and Expo 2023 World of Safety

Kolkata, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Tarapro recently showcased its cutting-edge range of products at the Summit and Expo 2023 – World of Safety. The event, which was organized by SAMA with Nesco Events and in coordination with the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), aimed to promote the safety of industrial workers and create a safe environment in Maharashtra and PAN India. The event was inaugurated by Suresh Khade, Minister of Labour, Maharashtra, and was attended by industry professionals, thought leaders, and safety experts.

The two-day event provided a platform for Tarapro to showcase its range of flame-resistant clothing designed for industries such as Oil & Gas and Steel. The brand’s innovative products provide superior protection against potential hazards and emphasize the importance of creating a safety culture at the ground level.

Shiv Pratap Singh Chauhan, Area Sales Manager (Gujarat), Tarapro, stated, “We are committed to providing innovative and high-quality FR solutions that promote a culture of safety and protection for workers across India. Our products are designed to provide maximum protection against potential hazards and help establish a safety-first approach in all industrial settings.”

The summit aimed to create awareness and solutions to establish a safety-first approach in all industrial settings and emphasized the importance of implementing safety measures to achieve fruitful results with zero accidents in factories. The event had sessions on various topics such as safety audits, risk assessments, and emergency preparedness, which provided attendees with valuable insights into the best safety practices.

In addition to showcasing its range of protective clothing, Tarapro also had a booth that provided attendees with information on the importance of safety culture in the workplace. The booth had interactive displays, and attendees could learn more about the brand’s products and safety practices.

The event provided Tarapro with an opportunity to network with some of the biggest names in the Indian industry and showcase its wide range of Arc Flash and FR workwear solutions. The brand had a great time interacting with thought leaders and eminent practicing professionals of the industry and expressed gratitude to SAMA for giving them the opportunity to contribute to the cause of achieving business sustainability through safety excellence.

Tarapro’s commitment to promoting safety in the workplace was evident throughout the event. The brand’s innovative products and solutions have been designed to provide maximum protection to workers and establish a safety culture at the ground level. The company’s dedication to safety has made it a leading name in the industry, and the brand is committed to continuing its efforts to promote safety and protection for workers across India.

Overall, the Summit and Expo 2023 – World of Safety was a great success, and it provided attendees with valuable insights into the best safety practices. The event was a great opportunity for industry professionals, thought leaders, and safety experts to come together and share their knowledge and expertise. Tarapro’s participation in the event was a testament to its commitment to promoting safety and protection for workers across India.

Company Name :Tara Lohia Pvt Ltd.

Address :45/4A, Chakraberia Road (S), Kolkata, India, 700025

Url :https://taralohia.com/

Email :info@tarapro.in

Phone no : +913340731175