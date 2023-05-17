HDTV Supply and CASTUS Join Forces to Deliver Innovative AV Solutions for Businesses

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply and CASTUS are proud to announce their new partnership, aimed at providing customers with an enhanced audio-visual experience. This partnership brings together two industry leaders, each with a wealth of experience and expertise, to deliver a comprehensive range of AV products and services.

With the rapid evolution of audio-visual technology, it can be challenging for businesses to stay ahead of the curve. HDTV Supply and CASTUS understand this challenge and are committed to offering customers cutting-edge solutions that provide superior quality and reliability. By partnering together, they can leverage each other’s strengths to create innovative products and services that meet the unique needs of their customers.

HDTV Supply is a leading provider of AV equipment and solutions, with a focus on delivering high-quality products and services that exceed customer expectations. Their products include HDMI matrix switches, video splitters, extenders, and converters, as well as a wide range of other AV equipment. HDTV Supply is also known for their exceptional customer service, providing expert advice and support to ensure customers get the most out of their AV systems.

CASTUS is a recognized leader in the digital signage industry, providing innovative solutions that enable businesses to communicate with their customers in exciting new ways. Their cloud-based digital signage software enables businesses to create and manage dynamic content that can be displayed on a range of digital signage devices, including LCD and LED displays, projectors, and video walls.

Together, HDTV Supply and CASTUS are poised to deliver a complete range of AV solutions, from high-performance AV equipment to dynamic digital signage displays. This partnership will enable customers to create immersive, engaging experiences that captivate audiences and deliver measurable results.

HDTV Supply and CASTUS are committed to providing exceptional customer service and support, ensuring that customers receive the help they need to get the most out of their AV systems. Whether customers need assistance with installation, troubleshooting, or configuration, the combined expertise of HDTV Supply and CASTUS will ensure that they receive the support they need to achieve their goals.

In conclusion, the partnership between HDTV Supply and CASTUS is an exciting development in the AV industry. By combining their strengths, these two industry leaders are poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to communicate with their audiences in new and exciting ways. Whether customers need high-performance AV equipment, dynamic digital signage displays, or expert support and advice, HDTV Supply and CASTUS are ready to help.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com