Athirappilly Green Trees: The Best Luxury Resort in Athirappilly

Athirappilly, India, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Athirappilly Green Trees is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the best luxury resorts in Athirappilly. With its stunning location surrounded by lush greenery and the majestic Athirappilly waterfalls, Athirappilly Green Trees offers an unmatched experience to its guests. Located just a short distance from the Athirappilly waterfalls, Athirappilly Green Trees offers guests an opportunity to relax and unwind in the lap of nature. The resort features luxurious rooms and suites, all of which are equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay for guests. The resort also has a range of facilities, including a spa, swimming pool, and restaurant, making it the perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers. Athirappilly Green Trees offers a range of activities for guests to explore the beauty of Athirappilly, including trekking, bird watching, and visiting the nearby Athirappilly waterfalls. Guests can also indulge in a range of adventure activities such as zip-lining and rock climbing. The resort’s location also makes it an ideal base to explore nearby attractions such as the Vazhachal waterfalls and the Sholayar Dam.

Booking a stay at Athirappilly Green Trees has never been easier, with guests able to book online through the resort’s website, https://athirappillygreentrees.com/. The resort offers a range of packages and discounts throughout the year, making it an affordable luxury destination for all.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best luxury resorts in Athirappilly," said the spokesperson for Athirappilly Green Trees. "We take great pride in offering our guests an unforgettable experience, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our resort.

Contact Information:

Email: info@athirappillygreentrees.com

Phone: +91 9061022277

Address: Athirapally GREEN TREES RESORTS

Athirapally Road, Pillappara,

Chalakkudy, Thrissur Dist

Kerala-680721, India