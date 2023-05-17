Arayal Resort: A Luxurious Escape in the Heart of Wayanad

KERALA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Arayal Resort is one of the most sought-after resorts in Wayanad. The resort is known for its stunning views, impeccable service, and luxurious accommodations. Nestled in the heart of Wayanad’s lush green forests, Arayal Resort offers a perfect blend of modern amenities and nature’s beauty. The resort boasts 114 luxurious rooms and suites, each with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and forests. The rooms are equipped with all modern amenities such as air conditioning, LED TV, Wi-Fi, and more, ensuring guests have a comfortable and memorable stay.

 

At Arayal Resort, guests can indulge in a range of activities such as trekking, bird watching, and wildlife spotting. For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s world-class spa offers a range of treatments to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. The resort’s restaurant offers a culinary journey that celebrates the flavors of Wayanad. Guests can savor authentic local delicacies along with a range of international cuisines, all prepared by the resort’s expert chefs using locally sourced ingredients. We believe that our resort’s exceptional service and unparalleled location make it one of the best resorts in Wayanad. We look forward to offering our guests an unforgettable experience that blends luxury with nature. To book a stay at Arayal Resort, visit their website at https://arayalresorts.com/.

 

Contact Information:  Bible Land Post, Manjoora, Wayanad, Kerala, India – 673575

Phone: +91 9526511140

 Email: wayanad@arayalresorts.com

