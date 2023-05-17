Tribute Royale: Your Ultimate Destination for a Luxurious Stay in Cochin

KERALA, INDIA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Tribute Royale, one of the best hotels in Cochin, is proud to announce that they are now open for bookings. With its elegant and modern design, top-notch amenities, and excellent location, Tribute Royale is the ultimate destination for a luxurious stay in Cochin. Located in the heart of Cochin, Tribute Royale is just a stone’s throw away from some of the city’s most popular attractions, including Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, and Cochin International Airport. The hotel features 51 spacious and well-appointed rooms and suites, each designed to provide guests with the ultimate comfort and convenience. We are excited to welcome guests to Tribute Royale and provide them with an unforgettable experience. Our goal is to create a home away from home for our guests, and we believe that our state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional service will exceed their expectations.

Guests can expect to enjoy a wide range of amenities and services during their stay at Tribute Royale, including a rooftop pool and bar, a fully-equipped gym, an in-house restaurant serving delicious local and international cuisine, and a 24-hour front desk service. The hotel also offers complimentary Wi-Fi access, free parking, and a shuttle service to and from the airport.

Booking at Tribute Royale is now made easier and more convenient than ever. Guests can simply visit the hotel’s website, https://tributeroyale.com/, to make a reservation. The website also features a gallery showcasing the hotel’s rooms and facilities, as well as a blog section featuring local attractions and events. Whether you’re traveling for business or leisure, Tribute Royale is the perfect choice for a comfortable and luxurious stay in Cochin. Book your stay now and experience the best that Cochin has to offer.

Contact: Tribute Royale, 6/65A, NH 66, Kannadikadu, Near Vyttila, Ernakulam, Kerala Pin-682304

Phone: +91 79944 56861, +91 79944 56863