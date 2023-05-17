HDTV Supply and CatDV Partner to Offer Comprehensive Media Asset Management Solutions

Los Angeles, CA,2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply and CatDV are proud to announce their new partnership, aimed at providing businesses with comprehensive media asset management solutions. This partnership brings together two industry leaders, each with a wealth of experience and expertise, to deliver a comprehensive range of products and services that help businesses streamline their media workflows.

The media landscape is constantly evolving, and it can be challenging for businesses to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. HDTV Supply and CatDV understand this challenge and are committed to offering customers cutting-edge solutions that provide superior quality and reliability. By partnering together, they can leverage each other’s strengths to create innovative products and services that meet the unique needs of their customers.

HDTV Supply is a leading provider of audio-visual equipment and solutions, with a focus on delivering high-quality products and services that exceed customer expectations. Their products include HDMI matrix switches, video splitters, extenders, and converters, as well as a wide range of other AV equipment. HDTV Supply is also known for their exceptional customer service, providing expert advice and support to ensure customers get the most out of their AV systems.

CatDV is a recognized leader in the media asset management industry, providing innovative solutions that enable businesses to manage and organize their media assets more efficiently. Their cloud-based media asset management software enables businesses to easily search, manage, and share their media files, regardless of where they are stored. CatDV’s solutions are used by businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises.

Together, HDTV Supply and CatDV are poised to deliver a complete range of media asset management solutions, from high-performance AV equipment to cloud-based media asset management software. This partnership will enable customers to streamline their media workflows, saving time and money while improving the quality and efficiency of their media production processes.

HDTV Supply and CatDV are committed to providing exceptional customer service and support, ensuring that customers receive the help they need to get the most out of their media asset management systems. Whether customers need assistance with installation, troubleshooting, or configuration, the combined expertise of HDTV Supply and CatDV will ensure that they receive the support they need to achieve their goals.

In conclusion, the partnership between HDTV Supply and CatDV is an exciting development in the media asset management industry. By combining their strengths, these two industry leaders are poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to manage and organize their media assets more efficiently. Whether customers need high-performance AV equipment, cloud-based media asset management software, or expert support and advice, HDTV Supply and CatDV are ready to help.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com