Glow Global Events Celebrates 25th Anniversary!

New York, USA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — We are incredibly excited to announce that Glow Global Events is proudly celebrating our 25th Anniversary! Founded in 1998, we have been dedicated to serving our customers with excellence, innovation and creativity.

For the past 25 years, Glow Global Events has provided clients around the world with innovative event solutions, from corporate conferences to product launches and trade shows. We strive for excellence, staying abreast of ever-evolving industry trends and technologies to ensure successful events every single time. Our team is passionate about creating outstanding experiences that engage audiences and strengthen our clients’ brands.

As part of our 25th Anniversary celebration, we are proud to share the success stories of just a few of our most groundbreaking projects over the last quarter century: From facilitating live discussion forums in multiple languages for international organizations to producing a series of highly-anticipated and multi-city pop culture conventions that attracted more than 5000 participants each day. We have created truly unique events that have engaged millions around the world through engagement, digital media and other interactive platforms.

We thank you for being part of this momentous occasion and invite you to join us as we lookforward to another 25 years of providing unparalleled event solutions!