New Jewelry Brand, ZAM Jewelry, Telling People To “Shut Up” 

LOS ANGELES — May 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ — Launched in March 2023, ZAM Jewelry is a black-owned, women-owned business creating bold jewelry in eye-catching designs inspired by a passion for expression and women empowerment. The Los Angeles-based brand prioritizes affordability, craftsmanship, and environmental business practices.

“I wanted to create a brand that allows women to be bold no matter what age they are,” said Esi “Magic” Mensah, ZAM Jewelry Founder. “There is this notion that once you become an adult, you’re supposed to tone down what you wear, how you dress, and even what you say. Essentially, you go from fun costume jewelry to boring higher-quality jewelry. I don’t believe in that, so I created ZAM Jewelry to be the exact opposite of that, bold and expressive but still with quality materials.”

ZAM Jewelry sells statement jewelry of earrings, rings, and necklaces such as the best-selling “SHUT UP” ring that has the right amount of bold, and the “CLAWS OUT” earrings representing the ability to be ready to use them.

The brand found the most skilled jewelry artisans to bring its vision to life partnering with jewelry artisans in Thailand to ensure the highest quality for customers. Thai craftspeople have been making desirable jewelry for centuries, and gold and silver jewelry manufacturing is a vital component of Thailand’s economy.

The brand leans into its mission to better protect the planet and create jewelry ethically by utilizing recycled sterling silver in its pieces to decrease the brand’s environmental impact; all materials meet safety standards and are free of dangerous chemicals. Available in gold and silver options, the 18K gold vermeil provides a striking yellow-gold look and is made with a plating thickness of 2.5 microns. Silver jewelry is plated with either Rhodium or an anti-tarnish solution to make it long-lasting.

About ZAM Jewelry:

ZAM Jewelry was created as an outlet to give women the chance to express their true feelings in their everyday life, in a fun yet glamorous way. Every piece of jewelry is designed by Founder Esi “Magic” Mensah with intention and true meaning behind it. The company was launched in March 2023 and its bold statement pieces represent thoughts and feelings that women can relate to, yet live into the desire to have jewelry that is long lasting, and more premium than typical costume jewelry and is designed to last for years. Learn more at zamjewelry.com.

