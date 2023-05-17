Kyocera Document Solutions: è possibile garantire la sicurezza dei documenti presenti nel cloud?

Milano, Italia, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Le soluzioni documentali in cloud permettono di trasformare i documenti fisici in dati digitali immediatamente accessibili, rendendo agili i processi. Ma chi garantisce la privacy e la sicurezza dei dati conservati nel cloud? Gli esperti di Kyocera Document Solutions, azienda leader nella digitalizzazione degli ambienti di lavoro, forniscono alcuni consigli utili per salvaguardare i file digitali.

I processi di informatizzazione aziendale non possono ormai prescindere dalla digitalizzazione degli archivi, in virtù di una maggiore accessibilità a dati e documenti da parte dei dipendenti. Fra le tecnologie che supportano la gestione documentale, il cloud rappresenta un alleato sicuro, perché permette alle imprese di semplificare le attività e ottimizzare i costi. 

Il cloud consente di sviluppare un modello di  lavoro ibrido accelerando la collaborazione fra i department e assicurando continuità di business, grazie alla possibilità di archiviazione e strutturazione dei  flussi documentali a costi ridotti.

Con il cloud, i contenuti sono facilmente disponibili e condivisibili, con una scalabilità più ampia grazie alla disponibilità di spazio di archiviazione illimitato ogni qualvolta un’azienda debba espandersi.

Un esempio di soluzione che utilizza il cloud è Kyocera Cloud Print and Scan, che permette di condividere e stampare da remoto documenti e file digitali in ogni momento. 

Grazie a Kyocera Cloud Print and Scan, i documenti vengono scansionati direttamente nel cloud e le spese relative ai server di stampa in loco si azzerano, fornendo alle imprese la soluzione ideale per tenere sotto controllo i costi complessivi di stampa attraverso una gestione centralizzata.

Kyocera Cloud Print and Scan elimina problematiche quali:

  • la perdita di informazioni dai materiali stampati;
  • lunghe code o input non cancellati, che intasano il processo di stampa;
  • diversi output di stampa legati all’utilizzo di diversi device.

In questo modo chiunque può stampare dal proprio device i documenti, senza cambiare la stampante predefinita o installare nuovi driver. 

Ma i vantaggi delle soluzioni in cloud non finiscono qui: evidenti sono i vantaggi per la sicurezza delle informazioni. Sebbene il web esponga i documenti digitali a vulnerabilità quali:

  • attacchi di pirati informatici
  • appropriazione di dati e documenti sensibili da parte di terzi, a causa di una loro condivisione non controllata, oppure a configurazioni errate fatte dagli utenti del cloud

Kyocera Cloud Print and Scan garantisce la sicurezza delle operazioni tramite l’autenticazione degli utenti, il controllo degli accessi e la crittografia dei dati, che evita che questi siano facilmente intellegibili.

Altre buone prassi per mantenere al sicuro i dati aziendali archiviati nel cloud comprendono:

  • la modifica costante delle password di accesso, avendo cura di utilizzare combinazioni forti e non di semplice composizione;
  • l’uso di sistemi di autenticazione a due fattori, che prevedono l’abbinamento di una password a un codice usa-e-getta, solitamente inviato su smartphone o tablet, per garantire la sicurezza all’accesso.

Infine, dotarsi di un buon antivirus è sempre necessario, per riconoscere ed eliminare dal proprio dispositivo qualunque malware.

