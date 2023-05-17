HDTV Supply and DataCore Join Forces to Deliver Innovative Audio-Visual and Data Management Solutions

Los Angeles, CA,2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a global leader in cutting-edge audio-visual solutions, and DataCore, a renowned pioneer in software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure, have announced a strategic partnership that promises to transform the digital landscape. The collaboration will leverage the complementary strengths of both companies, driving innovation and delivering unmatched value to customers worldwide.

HDTV Supply has established itself as a leader in the audio-visual industry, providing state-of-the-art solutions that enhance entertainment, communication, and collaboration experiences. Their products are designed with a focus on high-quality, reliability, and scalability, making them a trusted partner for businesses across various sectors. From education and corporate environments to hospitality and entertainment, HDTV Supply’s audio-visual solutions have proven to be instrumental in creating immersive experiences that elevate customer satisfaction.

DataCore, on the other hand, has gained a reputation as a pioneer in software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure. Their innovative technology enables businesses to maximize the potential of their data, providing faster, more efficient access and management while reducing costs and complexities. DataCore’s solutions are designed to adapt to evolving requirements, providing businesses with unmatched flexibility, scalability, and agility.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and DataCore is set to redefine the industry, combining the strengths of two industry powerhouses to create innovative solutions that enhance audio-visual and data management capabilities. This collaboration will focus on several key areas, including:

Enhanced audio-visual Solutions: By integrating DataCore’s cutting-edge storage technologies with HDTV Supply’s advanced audio-visual systems, customers can expect seamless, high-performance solutions that elevate their entertainment and communication experiences. This synergy will revolutionize audio-visual integration, providing businesses with unparalleled control, flexibility, and scalability.

Data Optimization and Management: DataCore’s software-defined storage solutions will enable HDTV Supply’s customers to optimize their data infrastructure, unlocking the full potential of their valuable assets. This partnership will empower businesses with intelligent data management capabilities, ensuring faster access, improved efficiency, and enhanced data protection.

Scalable and Agile Infrastructure: Together, HDTV Supply and DataCore will provide businesses with the ability to scale their infrastructure effortlessly. Leveraging DataCore’s hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, customers can adapt to evolving requirements swiftly and cost-effectively, minimizing disruption and maximizing productivity.

Unmatched Customer Support: The partnership between HDTV Supply and DataCore extends beyond innovative solutions. It encompasses a shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. With a global network of experts, the partnership will provide unmatched support, ensuring seamless integration, timely assistance, and ongoing optimization.

The leadership teams from HDTV Supply and DataCore are excited about this monumental partnership, recognizing the tremendous opportunities it presents to their customers and the industry as a whole. By combining their respective expertise, resources, and dedication to innovation, they are confident in their ability to push boundaries and drive significant value for businesses worldwide.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com