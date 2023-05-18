Lucintel Forecasts HDPE Pipe Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the HDPE Pipe Market is projected to reach an estimated $27 billion by 2028 from $20 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes.

Browse 133 figures / charts and 102 tables in this 228 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in HDPE pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, irrigation, and others), grade type (PE100, PE80, PE63 and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (high, medium, and low pressure), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“PE100 pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on grade type, the HDPE pipe market is segmented into PE100, PE80, PE63 and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PE100 pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment due to high strength, chemical resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

“Within the HDPE pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in municipal infrastructure development.

“Asia pacific will dominate the HDPE pipe market in near future”

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors in this region.

Major players of HDPE pipe market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, and Astral Pipes are among the major HDPE pipe providers.

