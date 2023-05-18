Lucintel Forecasts Human Microbiome Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the human microbiome market is projected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2028 from $0.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing.

Browse 119 figures / charts and 99 tables in this 209 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in human microbiome market by product (prebiotics, probiotics, food, medical food, and drugs), disease type (infectious, metabolic/endocrine, cancer, blood, and neurological), research technology (proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics), application (therapeutics and diagnostics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Probiotics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, food, medical food, and drugs. Lucintel forecasts that the probiotics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing health concerns; growing awareness of the relationship between nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing penetration of the probiotic market in dairy and other foods.

“Within the human microbiome market, the infectious disease segment is expected to remain the largest disease type”

Based on disease type the infectious disease segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing cognizance of the negative effects of antibiotic use on the natural flora (such as disruptions), which has highlighted the need for specific bacterial-targeted therapies for infectious diseases.

“North America will dominate the human microbiome market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising awareness of preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due rising chronic diseases caused by changes in lifestyle and growing interest in human microbiome treatment approaches.

Major players of human microbiome market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Enterome, Seres Therapeutics, 4D Pharma, DuPont, Vedanta Biosciences, Osel, Merck & Co., Second Genome, and Metabiomics Corporation are among the major human microbiome providers.

