Who are the Key Players in Rainscreen Cladding Market?

Rainscreen Cladding Industry Overview

The global rainscreen cladding market size was estimated at USD 126.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for enhanced moisture management properties and energy efficiency of the product. In addition, a shift in the trend toward protecting exterior walls and the growth in the construction of non-residential buildings, which include offices and institutions, in both developed and developing economies. The industry has experienced limited growth as a consequence of the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in low investor confidence and a decline in industrial activities.

As a result, the market has also experienced a catastrophic setback. The U.S. market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities in residential, commercial, official, institutional, and industrial constructions. The rapid development of infrastructures, increasing investments, and the need for expansion are expected to increase construction practices across the country; which is likely to drive the product demand. The market is expected to observe the moderate competition, as the rainscreen claddings need a variety of raw materials and an efficient workforce for production & installation. Industry players face challenges from new entrants for raw material supply and technology used for the process, thus, integrating throughout the chain to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Product quality is an essential element for rainscreen structures, as numerous applications need panels of different raw materials. Manufacturers are focusing on innovative techniques for producing claddings complying with industry standards. Building standards are also followed while designing the rainscreen structures for building applications. Industry players are focusing on structural framework designs for rainscreen claddings owing to the un-uniform shape of buildings. Requirements for thermal insulation and rainwater drain vent of buildings may hamper the framework design as other components are added to the rainscreen cladding structures. Ready-to-install frames and claddings are produced to save construction time.

Rainscreen Cladding Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global rainscreen cladding market based on raw material, application, and region:

Rainscreen Cladding Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Fiber Cement

Composite Material

Metal

High-pressure Laminates

Terracotta

Ceramic

Others

Rainscreen Cladding Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Official

Institutional

Industrial

Rainscreen Cladding Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Rainscreen Cladding Industry include

Kingspan Insulation plc

Carea Ltd.

M.F. Murray Companies, Inc.

Celotex Ltd.

CGL Facades Co.

Rockwool International A/S

Eco Earth Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

FunderMax

Everest Industries Limited

OmniMax International, Inc.

Trespa International B.V.

Middle East Insulation LLC

Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

Centria International

Dow Building Solutions

