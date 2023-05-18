Kraft Liner Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Region, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 18 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Kraft Liner Industry Overview

The global kraft liner market size was estimated at USD 38.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the growth in the packaging industry on account of the growing e-commerce sector across the globe. Kraft liner is a paperboard manufactured from chemical pulp produced in the kraft process, wherein the wood is converted into wood pulp, which consists of cellulose fibers. It has characteristics like great strength and good printability. Owing to these properties along with being environment-friendly, it is used in various industries for packagings like food & beverages, automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

Rising environmental concerns regarding the use of plastic in packaging and the globally growing packaging industry backed by the rise of the e-commerce sector across the globe are the major factors driving the market growth over the forecasted period. Moreover, rising industrial operations are expected to drive industrial logistics growth, thereby driving the demand for kraft liners.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the kraft liner market and the end-use industries in 2020. Due to this, the end-users did not prefer to go for any new product amid uncertainties. However, the post-pandemic era has brought in bright prospects due to a boost in the economies, which are expected to accelerate the market growth.

Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) are the basic raw materials used in kraft liners, and they account for 80% of the total makeup of the production of kraft liners. The recovery of this material is a real challenge because of the low-grade OCC and high transportation costs associated with it. This directly affects the supply of the kraft liner which hampers the market growth.

Various R&D activities are executed by manufacturers for reducing the cost of kraft liner and are expected to help strengthen the market share in the packaging industry. In addition, to eliminate waste and promote kraft liners, governments worldwide are starting to focus on using recyclable and reusable packaging material.

Kraft Liner Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kraft liner market based on product and region:

Kraft Liner Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

GSM < 80

GSM 80 to 160

GSM > 160

Kraft Liner Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Kraft Liner Industry include

Smurfit Kappa

Groupo Europac

Roxcel Handelsges.m.b.H

Astron Paper & Board Mill

Eagle Paper International, Inc.

Thai Paper Mill Company Limited

International Paper

Hazel Mercantile Limited

Mondi Group

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

