Digital Out-of-home Advertising Market Expected Growth to 2028 to Guide Trends

The global digital out-of-home advertising market size is expected to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing rapid urbanization in emerging economies is accelerating market growth. The increasing popularity of digital outdoor advertising among the various industries in recent years to offer information about their company and products is expected to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, the rising effectiveness of digital out-of-home advertising in developing countries due to variables like creative ad design, consumer perception, and geo-location is up surging the market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented digital out-of-home advertising based on format (Billboards, Street Furniture, Transit & Transportation, Place-based Media), industry vertical (Automotive, Financial Services, Government, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Real Estate, Restaurants, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America made the largest contribution to the global digital out-of-home advertising market of over 35% in 2021 due to the increasing urbanization and rising awareness about the branding of the particular product. Digital outdoor advertising has an eye-catching and interactive advertising strategy, that allows the brands to digitalize themselves and display content easily available to the general public, this may propel the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing investment in digital out-of-home advertising is expected to drive regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing digital out-of-home advertising market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2028.

This can be credited to the increased spending on digital out-of-home advertising in emerging countries like China, India, and Japan owing to the huge consumer base. Moreover, the increasing popularity and acceptance of out-of-home advertising among the various industry verticals has projected to boost the digital out-of-home advertising market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising infrastructural development in emerging economies like India, and China are driving market growth over the last few years.

Europe is expected to grow with the second-fastest CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period.

The growth of the regional market is attributed to the growing adoption of digital out-of-home advertising in commercial verticals, rapid urbanization in emerging countries of the region coupled with rapid digitization. The further growth of the market in the region is contributed to increasing technological advancements along with the growing proliferation of smart cities.

Key Companies

The key players in the global digital out-of-home advertising market include – JCDecaux; Stroer SE & Co. KGaA; Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.; Outfront Media; oOh!media Ltd.; Lamar Advertising Company; Broadsign International LLC.; Focus Media; and Global Outdoor Media Limited.

The market is characterized by the presence of various established market players of digital out-of-home advertising across the globe. Companies are focusing on launching new functions to meet consumers’ expectations by offering a trending outdoor advertisement format. Moreover, vendors are expanding their reach across the globe with an innovative business model.

