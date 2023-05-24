Lucintel Forecasts Polymerization Catalyst Market to Reach $5.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the polymerization catalyst market is projected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2028 from $3.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing production of polymer resin and growing technological advancements in the field of polymerization catalyst.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polymerization catalyst market by application (polyethylene, polystyrene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride), end use industry (packaging, building & construction, electrical and electronics, automobiles, personal care & cosmetics, furniture, household goods, and medical & healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/polymerization-catalyst-market.aspx

“Polyethylene market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the polymerization catalyst market is segmented into polyethylene, polystyrene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. Lucintel forecasts that the polyethylene market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing demand in various applications, such as electrical, packaging, and automotive industries, owing to its lower tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and excellent electrical insulating properties.

“Within the polymerization catalyst market, the packaging segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry as it helps in effective sealing and easy processability

“Asia pacific will dominate the polymerization catalyst market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing consumption of polyolefin for the production of toys, electronics, textiles, and other components in countries, like China and India.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/polymerization-catalyst-market.aspx

Major players of polymerization catalyst market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. LyondellBasell Industries, W. R. Grace and Co., Mitsui Chemicals, BASF SE, and Univation Technologies are among the major polymerization catalyst providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/polymerization-catalyst-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056