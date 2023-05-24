Lucintel Forecasts Polyurethane Elastomer Market to Reach $12.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the polyurethane elastomer market is projected to reach an estimated $12.0 billion by 2028 from $9.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing consumption of footwear and increasing usage of polyurethane elastomer in the production of tires and body panels of automobiles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyurethane elastomer market by material type (thermoplastic and thermoset), processing method (injection molding, extrusion, and blow and compression molding), application (automotive body panels, tires, adhesives, fibers, industrial tools, appliances, conveyor belts, sealing gaskets, lubricants, consumer products, and others), end use industry (transportation, aerospace, construction, footwear, electrical & electronics, adhesives & sealants, medical, textile, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Injection molding market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on processing method, the polyurethane elastomer market is segmented into injection molding, extrusion, and blow and compression molding. Lucintel forecasts that the injection molding market is expected to remain the largest segment due to because it is a cost-effective method, which ensures enhanced strength and higher flexibility as compared to other types of processing methods.

“Within the polyurethane elastomer market, the footwear segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the footwear segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing application of polyurethane elastomer in the production of comfortable and lightweight footwear as it ensures excellent abrasion resistance, durability, and softness.

“Asia pacific will dominate the polyurethane elastomer market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing demand from the footwear sector and significant growth in the automotive industry.

Major players of polyurethane elastomer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Tosoh Corporation, Dow, BASF SE Covestro AG, and Huntsman International are among the major polyurethane elastomer providers.

