Nanosatellite And Microsatellite Market Consumption and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2030

Nanosatellite And Microsatellite Market Growth & Trends

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is expected to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The upsurge in Earth observation missions and the development of Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs) are expected to propel the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2022, EOS-04, an Earth observation satellite, was launched into a sun-synchronous polar orbit by India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52. The satellite weighs 1,710 kg and provides high-quality photographs.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market based on mass (Nanosatellites, Microsatellites), application (Communication & Navigation, Earth Observation/Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Technology & Academic Training), end-use (Government, Defense & Security, Commercial, Civil).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the nanosatellite and microsatellite market with a revenue share of over 47% in 2021 owing to the increasing investments in space-related activities. For instance, every year, NASA allocates a specific budget for space-related activities, including science, aeronautics, space technology, exploration, and other space operations. Moreover, the rise in the demand for small satellites from different end-use sectors such as research organizations, military & defense, and telecommunications has provided an impetus to the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market as economies in the region, such as Japan and India, continue to aggressively launch small satellites for communication and navigation purposes. Japan is developing strategies to tap the demand for compact satellites and aircraft to meet the need for miniaturization. Furthermore, countries such as South Korea and Singapore have entered the smallsat production market to launch their satellites into orbits irrespective of the scale of implementation.

Satellite Internet Market – The global satellite internet market was valued at USD 8,231.47 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030.

– The global satellite internet market was valued at USD 8,231.47 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. Broadband Services Market – The global broadband services market size was valued at USD 419.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Companies

The key players in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market include – Dauria Aerospace, GomSpace, Innovative Solutions in Space (ISIS), Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), Spire Global, Inc., SpaceQuest Ltd., Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL), The Boeing Company, Tyvak Inc., Vector Launch, Inc.

Nanosatellite and microsatellite have witnessed substantial growth in terms of spacecraft development, building, and launches over the past decade. The CubeSat concept enabled companies to find a different role in satellite design compared to their traditional roles. Moreover, large system integrators dominated the space industry for a long time but advances in the small satellite industry allowed smaller companies such as Innovative Solutions in Space (ISIS) and Tyvank Inc. to emerge and have a more established role at the forefront of the small satellite industry.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Rocket Lab USA, a public American aerospace manufacturer and small satellite launch service provider launched seven small satellites into the Earth’s orbit, including its spacecraft for future missions.

