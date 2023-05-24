Cargo Bicycle Market Top Players are Surly Bikes, Elian Cycles, Triobike A/S, and Xtracycle

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 24 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Cargo Bicycle Industry Overview

The global cargo bicycles market size was valued at USD 1,838.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2022 to 2030. Increased demand for fleets for freight delivery, coupled with the need for environmentally safe transport alternatives, has propelled the demand for cargo bikes in urban areas. Logistics and transportation are integral to implementing seamless freight deliveries and simplifying deliveries in an urban infrastructure across the world.

An increase in freight deliveries and the movement of goods has impacted the environment by aggravating pollution, noise, traffic congestion, and vibration. These circumstances have interrupted the inhabitants of cities globally. To mitigate the concerns mentioned above and ensure sustainable transport practices, high demand for cargo bikes has been witnessed worldwide.

These bikes are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional means of transportation used for last-mile deliveries and general logistic services. They can significantly replace freight delivery trips and impact the urban distribution system by offering low-cost, environment-friendly solutions to cater to the delivery demands of small-surface stores and the HORECA (hotel, restaurants, and catering) sector.

Electric cargo bicycles are efficient in delivering couriers when compared to vans in densely populated and urban areas. These bicycles also significantly minimize emissions and carbon footprint and are more viable than electric vans. Rising government support for low-carbon and clean air initiatives has fueled the adoption of cargo bicycles, enabling low-traffic neighborhoods (LTNs) in urban centers. During the coronavirus pandemic, the proliferation of home deliveries and online shopping activities increased significantly.

Cargo Bicycle Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cargo bicycles market on the basis of product, type, wheel size, application, and region.

Cargo Bicycles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Two-Wheeled

Three-Wheeled

Four-Wheeled

Cargo Bicycles Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Electric

Non-electric

Cargo Bicycles Wheel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Below 20″

20″-24″

25″-28″

Above 28″

Cargo Bicycles Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Personal

Commercial

Cargo Bicycle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

December 2021: FedEx expanded its fleet of e-cargo bicycles across the U.K. The company has included the cities of Cambridge, Edinburgh, and Glasgow in its mission of zero-emission delivery.

September 2021: The Dublin City Council partnered with Bleeper to launch a cargo bicycle scheme, allowing local businesses to purchase e-cargo bicycles at a discounted rate. These e-cargo bicycles enable businesses to leverage a low-cost, low-risk, environment-friendly, and sustainable solution.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Cargo Bicycle Industry include

Smart Urban Mobility B.V.

Xtracycle

Tern

Rad Power Bikes

Worksman Cycles

Yuba Bicycles LLC

Cycles Maximus Ltd.

Triobike A/S

Elian Cycles

Surly Bikes

