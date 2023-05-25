Lucintel Forecasts 3D Printing Materials in the Global Consumer Market to Reach $0.60 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the 3D printing materials in the global consumer market is projected to reach an estimated $0.60 billion by 2028 from $0.30 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for 3D printed products among dental clinics, emerging preference for 3D printing in the manufacturing sector, and increasing use of this product as a quick and low-cost method to create usable parts on demand.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D printing materials in the global consumer market by offering (hardware, software, and service), material (plastic, metal, etc), technology (fused deposition modelling, stereolithography, digital light processing, etc), application (jewellery, apparel and footwear, miniature, art project, furniture and home décor, etc), and regions.

“Software market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on offering, the 3D printing materials in the global consumer market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. Lucintel forecasts that the software market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising number of industries opting for 3D printing software to develop blueprints for any products as it can accurately reproduce scanned objects in terms of size and dimension.

“Within the 3D printing materials in the global consumer market, the plastic segment is expected to remain the largest material”

Based on material the plastic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its popularity among consumers for its efficiency, texture, affordability, and flexibility.

“North America will dominate the 3D printing materials in the global consumer market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region as manufacturers are opting for DIY 3D printers in the textile industry and the existence of supportive economy in the region.

Major players of 3D printing materials in the global consumer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, EOS GmbH, General Electric, and Materialise NV are among the major 3D printing materials in the global consumer providers.

