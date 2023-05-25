Lucintel Forecasts Artificial Intelligence in the Global Media & Advertising Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the artificial intelligence in the global media & advertising market is projected to reach an estimated $9.5 billion by 2028 from $4.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing trend of digitalization, growing popularity of OTT platforms, and rise in adoption of customer-centric marketing strategies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in artificial intelligence in the global media & advertising market by solution (hardware/equipment and services), application (gaming, fake story detection, plagiarism detection, personalization, production planning & management, sales & marketing, talent identification, content capture, and sports automatic production

), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Services market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on solution, the artificial intelligence in the global media & advertising market is segmented into hardware/equipment and services. Lucintel forecasts that the services market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing demand for computer-generated graphics and visual effects in commercial advertisements and ongoing technological advancements in AI-based technologies.

“Within the artificial intelligence in the global media & advertising market, the sales & marketing segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the sales & marketing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of AI for trading or marketing aspects, such as designing, advertising, and promotions, in the media and entertainment fields.

“North America will dominate the artificial intelligence in the global media & advertising market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing investments by the companies in research & development for developing AI-based virtual production software solutions and growing demand for voice & speech recognition using AI in this region.

Major players of artificial intelligence in the global media & advertising market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Amazon Web Services, Gravity Media, GrayMeta, IBM, LMG, Matchroom Sport, Synthesia, Veritone, Pixellot, and PlaySight Interactive are among the major artificial intelligence in the global media & advertising providers.

