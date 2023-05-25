Lucintel Forecasts Artificial Intelligence in the Global Security Market to Reach $8.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the artificial intelligence in the global security market is projected to reach an estimated $8.0 billion by 2028 from $3.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing concerns about data protection, increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions, and rising dependency on home networks for internet access.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in artificial intelligence in the global security market by security type (network security, deployment security, and cloud security), deployment (on-premise and cloud), technology (machine learning, natural language processing, context awareness computing), end use industry (BFSI, retail, government & defense, manufacturing, infrastructure, etc), and regions.

“On-premise market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on deployment, the artificial intelligence in the global security market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Lucintel forecasts that the on-premise market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing concerns towards the expansion of the internal systems and increasing demand for advanced security deployment software among various industries.

“Within the artificial intelligence in the global security market, the BFSI segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to an increase in the number of cyber attacks in financial and banking service sector.

“North America will dominate the artificial intelligence in the global security market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the early adoption of IoT and 5G technologies, an increase in the number of connected devices, and growing concerns about the susceptibility of Wi-Fi networks to security attacks.

Major players of artificial intelligence in the global security market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Acalvio Technologies, Amazon.Com, Cylance, Darktrace Limited, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Nvidia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., and Securonix are among the major artificial intelligence in the global security providers.

