U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Key Players, 2030

U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Industry Overview

The U.S. healthcare finance solutions market size was valued at USD 46.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the healthcare business in 2020. The rising need for medical equipment and tools and hi-tech infrastructure to provide better quality services to patients were the primary market growth drivers. The rising number of admissions to healthcare facilities due to chronic diseases, aging population, and disability is driving the growth of healthcare expenditure in the country.

The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the finance solutions market initially as the companies had to work remotely to operate the business. However, the U.S. healthcare finance solutions market responded well to the outbreak and seized the opportunity, as the demand for funds increased by the healthcare providers to provide medical services. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of admissions in the healthcare facilities which resulted in better healthcare facilities, high-quality treatment, and the requirement of medical equipment to fulfill the demands of the patients.

The healthcare industry is evolving with the rising adoption of technologically advanced products for enhancing functions and processes. Advancements can be observed in healthcare equipment, software, infrastructure, and therapy, among others. Safe and effective therapy or treatment is a primary concern of every healthcare provider, and technological advancements make it easy to achieve this goal.

The U.S. is one of the leading countries to manufacture and develop technologically advanced products for the healthcare industry, which is increasing the total cost of healthcare for patients. This is directly increasing the financial burden on patients. New medical technology is responsible for a 40% to 50% increase in annual healthcare costs.

U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. healthcare finance solutions market based on equipment type, healthcare facility type, services, and lenders:

U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Diagnostic/Imaging Equipment

Specialist Beds

Surgical Instruments

Decontamination Equipment

IT Equipment

U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Healthcare Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals & Health Systems

Outpatient Imaging Centers

Outpatient Surgery Centers

Physician Practices & Outpatient Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Urgent Care Clinics

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Pharmacies

Other Healthcare Providers

U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Equipment & Technology Finance

Working Capital Finance

Project Finance Solutions

Corporate Lending

U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Lenders Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Government & Other Federal Agencies

Private Players

Others

Market Share Insights:

September 2021: Siena Healthcare Finance recently provided a USD 12.0 million working capital facility for a private equity-backed multi-state provider of specialty pharmaceutical, infusion, and nutritional therapy services for patients with chronic disease and health issues.

April 2021: CIT Group collaborated with iCleanse to provide low-interest financing on all iCleanse disinfection products to keep customers and staff safe from infectious pathogens.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Industry include

Siemens Financial Services, Inc.

General Electric Company

Commerce Bankshares, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siena Healthcare Finance

CIT Group, Inc.

Stryker

Gemino Healthcare Finance

Oxford Finance LLC

TCF Capital Solutions

