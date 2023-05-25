Organic Baby Food Market Definition, Opportunities and Outlook 2028

Organic Baby Food Market Growth & Trends

The global organic baby food market size is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising parental concerns over the baby’s health and nutrition in developing and developed countries are major driving factors of the market over the last few years. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the benefits of organic food products among consumers is further propelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the organic baby food market based on product (Infant Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, Dried Baby Food), distribution channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific made the largest contribution to the market with a share of around 45% in 2021.

China, India, and Japan have a huge consumer base for the consumption of organic packaged food products, which will drive the regional demand. The rising number of newborns in China and India will create opportunities for manufacturers of organic packaged food products to develop organic baby food products to fulfill the consumer’s demand. Consumers concerned about baby’s health are anticipated to boost the industry growth over the upcoming years.

Europe is the fastest-growing market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Rising consumption of organic packaged food products due to their environmentally friendly and high nutritious quality has projected market growth. Moreover, the development of the new blends by the manufacturers having a better combination with the organic baby food has projected the market growth over the forecast period in this region.

Key Companies

The key players in the global organic baby food market include – Nestle SA, Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Lactalis, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hero Group, Sprout Organic Foods, Inc., Hipp Gmbh & Co Vertrieb KG, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., Amara Organic Foods.

The manufacturers are aggressively following the organic as well as inorganic strategies to expand their footprints across the geography.

Market Share Insights

January 2021: Hero Group acquired Baby Gourmet, a leading organic snack and meal brand for babies in Canada. With this acquisition, the Hero Group and Baby Gourmet will expand the natural & organic, and nutritious footprint of Baby Gourmet in North America.

