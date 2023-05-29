Ginger Beer Market Anticipated Forecast 2030 In Key Regions

Ginger Beer Industry Overview

The global ginger beer market size was valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored drinks among consumers is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Docker Brewery and Bakehouse launched a new range of low-alcohol seasonal naturally fermented drinks including ginger beer available with 0.7% ABV content. The product claims to contain lemon juice, water, and sugar. Furthermore, the premiumization of the product with respect to flavors, taste, quality, and package design would further adapt well to the growing trend.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the food and beverage market worldwide. Owing to the prevailing pandemic, many industries were shut down, which, in turn, reduced the production of various products, including ginger beer. According to an article published by Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), in May 2021, the year-on-year growth in revenue and total profit increase rate in the beverage manufacturing industry dropped to − 2.6% and 8.9% in 2020. Because of the market volatility caused by COVID-19, retailers were forced to restructure their supply chains, explore private-label goods, and expand their supplier networks in order to meet consumer demand.

Consumer preference for low-alcohol gluten-free drinks among health-conscious consumers is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years due to various dietary requirements. Key players in the market are offering products to cater to the increasing demand for these drinks among consumers. For instance, G’s Hard Ginger Beer offers a whole line of different gluten-free brews, available in flavors of lemon and orange. The product contains 116 calories per can and is brewed with ingredients that are both organic and vegan. Similarly, Bundaberg offers a product that is gluten-free and does not contain any barley, malt extract, wheat products, or hops.

The increasing availability of a wide range of flavored beer by various brands in the market will boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, in September 2021, East 9th launched a new ginger beer, Lick Pier Tropical Ginger Beer with added tropical fruit flavors of pineapple and passion fruit. The initiative was taken to offer customers different flavored options and increase the sales of the company. Furthermore, the mass appeal of these drinks has made them acceptable to both male and female drinkers, which, in turn, is likely to further increase the consumption of these beverages in the upcoming years.

Personalized product offerings, coupled with nutritional ingredients such as ginger roots in this beer, will offer consumers varied options in health-based drinks to choose from, which will then increase product penetration in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Q Mixers expanded its product portfolio with a Tropical Ginger Beer addition, which would be available across various distribution channels in the U.S. The product mixer was rolled-out in a new flavor to multiple retailers Kroger’s outlets in the country. Such initiatives by brands will help increase product visibility among consumers.

Moreover, the rising consumption of beverages among consumers would spark fierce competition among ginger beer brands, leading to the creation of new products, which will bolster the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Spinifex Brewing Co. announced the launch of a new non-alcoholic ginger beer infused with the indigenous superfood Kakadu plum (Gubinge), harvested by Aboriginal communities in Western Australia’s Kimberley region. Furthermore, growing acceptance of these products among consumers in the Asia Pacific will support the market growth in the region.

November 2021: Moon Dog Craft Brewery released its latest alcoholic ginger beer (4% ABV).

Moon Dog Craft Brewery released its latest alcoholic ginger beer (4% ABV). June 2021: T-Mobile, a mobile carrier teamed up with craft soda maker Jones Soda Co. to launch an extended range 5Ginger Beer.

T-Mobile, a mobile carrier teamed up with craft soda maker Jones Soda Co. to launch an extended range 5Ginger Beer. February 2021: Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration Co. extended its brand to Montevallo, which would help the company expand to different locations.

