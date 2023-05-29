Prebiotics Market In-Depth Analysis And Future Growth Report 2030

Prebiotics Industry Overview

The global prebiotics market size was valued at USD 6.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing use of prebiotics in the dairy industry due to its health benefits is projected to augment the demand over the forecast period. In addition, growing technological advancements in developing inulin and oligosaccharides are likely to replace sugar that is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. High demand for supplements along with the changing consumer perception regarding the health benefits of fibers is expected to promote growth over the next seven years.

The growing occurrence of gastrointestinal tract diseases, such as constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GRD), and inflammatory bowel disease, have raised concerns regarding gut health, thereby projected to support the growth of the market over the estimated period. In addition, the rising cultivation and harvesting of prebiotic natural herbs are further projected to drive the market. The rising investment in research & development (R&D) by companies to develop new ingredients coupled with the growing acceptance among consumers to pay a premium price for food products that contain prebiotic ingredients has enabled manufacturers to drive the active health management programs.

This, in turn,will drive the market growth over the forecast period. Prebiotics have a wide variety of applications including texture enhancement and sweetening agents in the food and beverages industry. The growing concerns with respect to sugar diseases are expected to drive the product growth over the forecast period. In addition, the major prebiotic ingredients, such as inulin and Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS) have demand from products that require low-calorie sweetening taste, thus propelling the overall prebiotic sector growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

March 2020: BENEO announced a major expansion for its chicory root manufacturing facility in Chile by 2022, which is being funded by an investment of over EUR 50 million.

BENEO announced a major expansion for its chicory root manufacturing facility in Chile by 2022, which is being funded by an investment of over EUR 50 million. October 2019: Ashland signed an agreement with Clasado Biosciences, a company that develops advanced GOS products for unique prebiotics, and provides solutions for pharmaceuticals and food & beverage worldwide.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global prebiotics market include

Abbott Laboratories

BENEO GmbH

Bright Food (Group) Corp. Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

FrieslandCampina

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Parmalat S.p.A

Roquette Frères

Royal Cosun

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

