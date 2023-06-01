Introducing Food And Beverage Hose from Rubberworx™ for Varieties of Wet and Dry Food Transfer Applications

Pasadena TX, 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — Rubberworx™ Hose is a leading manufacturer of high-quality hoses and hose fittings, industrial rubber products, industrial couplings, and other accessories. We are committed to providing reliable, durable, and cost-effective products. Rubberworx Hose offers a wide range of hoses and is a trusted provider with the expertise and experience to meet your needs.

Rubberworx™ Food and Beverage Hoses are specifically designed for conveying wet and dry food in the food and beverage industry, making them useful for food processing or manufacturing plant. Our food and beverage hose range is designed with the best materials and manufacturing processes to ensure safety, reliability, and durability in wet and dry applications. These hoses are designed to transport a variety of foods and beverages.

The Rubberworx™ food and beverage hose range offers hoses made of PVC and FDA-approved materials, making them suitable for use in industries that process and produce food and beverages. Rubberworx™ provides high-quality hoses for various applications. Here are some of the types of hoses that we offer:

Edible Oil Hose: Our edible oil hoses are designed for conveying waste and recycling cooking oils, making them more useful for food processing or manufacturing. The hose is made of 3A and FDA-approved material to withstand extreme heat, weight, durability, or flexibility.

Potable Water Hoses: Our potable water hoses are designed for on and offshore potable water transfer. These Hoses with 3A and FDA rubber construction will meet your weight, durability, and flexibility requirements.

PVC Chemical Hose: Our PVC chemical hose is used for wet and dry food transfer applications. It is made of high-quality PVC material with good chemical and non-toxic properties.

TSC Nitrile Hose: Our TSC nitrile hoses are specially designed for use for wet and dry food transfer applications where it is exposed to harsh chemicals and high temperatures. The hose is made of nitrile rubber for good oil and chemical resistance.

Rubberworx™ is committed to providing its customers with high-quality hoses that meet their different food and beverage transfer needs.

About the Company:

Rubberworx™ hose and hose fittings provide ultimate fluid Conveyance solutions for different applications. The company’s products include industrial hoses, air hoses, chemical transfer hoses, petroleum transfer hoses, water discharge & suction hoses, air transfer ducts, steam & hydrocarbon drain hoses, and food & beverage hoses. With a commitment to quality and customer service, Rubberworx™ has built a reputation as a trusted supplier of fluid Conveyance solutions.