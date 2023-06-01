AAEON Micro-ATX Motherboard Offers Unprecedented PCIe Gen 5 Speed, Quadruple LAN, and 13th Gen Intel Core Processing

Taipei, Taiwan, 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON has today announced the release of the MAX-Q670A, its first Micro-ATX industrial motherboard to incorporate the new 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor platform (formerly Raptor Lake).

The MAX-Q670A supports a diverse range of CPUs from both the 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor ranges, from 35W i3 to 65W i9 SKUs, with the most advanced of these offering 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores, and 32 threads. Advanced technologies available on this platform include Intel® TCC for real-time computing, Intel vPro® Enterprise for robust security and stability, and Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 for targeted workload management.

In designing the MAX-Q670A, AAEON focused heavily on providing substantial upgrades in storage, hardware-based security features, and increased speed and bandwidth via both onboard interfaces and expansion modules.

Equipped with two 16-lane PCIe Gen 5 slots, the MAX-Q670A can accommodate multiple expansion modules such as graphic cards, with a further option of installing two 8-lane cards per slot while still benefiting from PCIe Gen 5 speed. Consequently, the board provides users with a far more sophisticated and diverse range of options when compared to the PCIe Gen 3 performance offered by earlier products from its Micro-ATX line.

With four LAN ports, two of which support 2.5GbE via Intel® I225-LM, the MAX-Q670A benefits from high-speed peripheral device interfaces, bolstered by up to 128GB of DDR5 system memory for industry-leading data transmission speed. This is in addition to a dense I/O comprised of a DB-9 port, alongside an internal 9-pin header for RS-232 function and an 8-bit Digital I/O interface.

The board’s additional security features come in the form of four rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, which are bootable, while its two internal USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 ports also support a USB switchable power feature for remote peripheral device rebooting.

The largest improvement that the MAX-Q670A demonstrates is its storage capacity, which is made up of eight SATA III drives with RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 support; in addition to two M.2 2242/2280 M-Keys which provide four-lane PCIe Gen 4 functionality.

Now in mass production, pricing information for the MAX-Q670A can be obtained by contacting AAEON.

For more information about the MAX-Q670A, please visit our product page.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.