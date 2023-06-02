Intracranial Aneurysm Market Growth is Driven by Development Across Globe Till 2030

Intracranial Aneurysm Industry Overview

The global intracranial aneurysm market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.

An increase in the incidence of brain aneurysms as well as rising adoption of minimally invasive intracranial aneurysms procedures is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. An intracranial aneurysm is a bulging in the wall of an artery in the brain. It results in an abnormal ballooning, widening, or bleb. Factors contributing to the formation of a brain aneurysm are injury/trauma to blood vessels, smoking, hypertension, and genetic predisposition. The treatment of brain aneurysms includes medical therapy, surgical clipping or endovascular therapy, or coiling without or with adjunctive devices.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the year 2020, has negatively impacted the market for intracranial aneurysms by directly affecting the demand and production, creating a disruption in the supply chain and increasing the financial burden on firms. To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, brain surgeries have frequently been postponed or even canceled during this timeframe. In worst-affected nations, such as the U.S., Russia, India, Brazil, France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain, neurosurgical operations fell by 55%. However, according to a study published in the Elsevier journal (International Hemorrhagic Hospital Association) (Jan 2021) titled “COVID-19 and Hospital: A review,” up to 36% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients may experience neurological symptoms, and there have been several cases of ischemic and hemorrhagic infarction. These findings also suggest that COVID-19 might enhance sales in the neurology industry. Thus, these factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the near future, providing profitable opportunities for key players post COVID-19.

The increasing number of patients suffering from high blood pressure and trauma to blood vessels is another factor driving the market for intracranial aneurysms. Hypertension significantly increases the risk of a brain aneurysm and other diseases. At present, a large percentage of the population is at risk of developing brain aneurysms as a result of high blood pressure and smoking. For instance, according to WHO facts 2019, around 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension. In addition, the global population at present is aging at an accelerating pace. According to the NCBI research studies, the prevalence rate of unruptured brain aneurysms in elderly patients is rapidly increasing especially in patients aged 70 years or older. As per the WHO report 2018, the world base population in the age group of 60 and older is expected to reach up to 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015. Therefore, such a large geriatric patient base is anticipated to be one of the key success factors for the growth of the market for intracranial aneurysms over the forecast period.

Furthermore, nowadays minimally invasive surgeries are gaining popularity owing to reduced risk and trauma associated with these procedures. Smaller incisions decrease postoperative pain and facilitate speedy recovery leading to high adoption of these procedures and triggering the growth of R&D in this field. Numerous key players are continuously investing in R&D for the launch of innovative minimally invasive endovascular coiling instruments. The endovascular coiling used for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms is one of the minimally invasive procedures that is widely recommended by physicians. In this procedure, a microcatheter is inserted in the groin area through the artery consisting of an aneurysm. Platinum coils are then released as the coil promotes the clotting of aneurysm and prevents blood from entering other regions of the brain. Therefore, such advantages are anticipated to boost the demand for minimally invasive procedures, thereby propelling the market growth.

Countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany have witnessed a high prevalence of intracranial aneurysms in recent years. According to the 2017 report published by Neuro Intervention India, approximately 6.0 million people in the U.S. develop an unruptured intracranial aneurysm. It is also reported that every year, around 30,000 deaths in the U.S. are due to the rupture of intracranial aneurysms. Similarly, as per the report published by Brain Aneurysm Foundation in 2017, the annual rate of brain rupture is around 8 to 10 per 100,000 individuals in the U.S. In addition, according to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), around 15% to 25% of the adult population in Germany has high blood pressure. Therefore, the high prevalence of intracranial aneurysms in these countries is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing incidence of intracranial aneurysms in some developed and developing countries has driven the launch of technologically advanced products in the market for intracranial aneurysms. In December 2018, Woven EndoBridge (WEB) Aneurysm Embolization System by Sequent Medical, Inc. received FDA approval. This system is designed for treating wide-neck intracranial aneurysms and is equipped with a delivery wire, controller, and implant. In October 2019, Per-flow Medical received CE mark approval for its Cascade Agile. This cascade agile enhances control for tortuous and distal vessel anatomy at the time of coil embolization. The device has a unique net design that allows constant blood flow during cerebral aneurysm coiling and repair. This product is widely marketed in Europe for treating acute ischemic stroke and intracranial aneurysms. Such developments, therefore, are anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market – The global biosimilar contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% over the forecast period.

– The global biosimilar contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% over the forecast period. Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market – The global preclinical medical device testing services market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

October 2017: Johnson and Johnson completed the divestiture of its Codman Neurosurgery business segment to Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global intracranial aneurysm market include

Medtronic

Microport Scientific Corporation

Braun

Stryker

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Microvention Inc.

Codman Neuro (Integra Lifesciences)

Order a free sample PDF of the Intracranial Aneurysm Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.