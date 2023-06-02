Treatment Planning Systems And Advanced Image Processing Market Growth Prospect Mapping By 2030

Treatment Planning Systems And Advanced Image Processing Industry Overview

The global treatment planning systems and advanced image processing market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The growing prevalence of cancer and increasing medical imaging procedures drive the demand for treatment planning systems which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast years. The growing demand for innovative and accurate cancer treatment using advanced image processing technology is further supporting to the rising penetration of the market all over the globe. Evolving healthcare IT infrastructure and growing adoption of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for oncology treatment practices is also fueling market growth.

In addition, the increasing focus of the market players to invest in the innovation of advanced technology in order to hold a strong position in the global market is also anticipated to accelerate market growth. For instance, the Atlanta-based digital health IT company OncoLens announced in January 2021 to raise USD 7.3 million to capitalize on its position in the cancer treatment planning solutions market.

The rapidly increasing mortalities due to cancer at both regional and global levels is boosting the demand for advanced and innovative treatment practices. For instance, as per 2020 Globocan estimates, about 10.0 million cancer-related mortalities, and approximate 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed globally. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer contributing about 11.7% of all cancer types followed by lung cancer (11.4%), colorectal cancer (10.0%), prostate cancer (7.3%), and stomach cancer (5.6%) respectively. In addition, the growing prevalence of cancer coupled with the demand for adequate treatment plans for better clinical outcomes is also anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market for treatment planning systems and advanced image processing. For instance, as per the GLOBOCAN statistics, it is estimated that the global burden will be over 28.4 million new cancer cases by 2040, which is a 47.0% rise from 2020.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of radiotherapy for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer is one of the prominent factors for the growth of the market for treatment planning systems and advanced image processing. According to an article published by the American Cancer Society in June 2019, about half (49%) of the early-stage breast cancer patients undergo Breast-conserving Surgery (BCS) with adjuvant radiation therapy for the treatment due to its increased efficiency. In addition, several government initiatives to develop modern healthcare infrastructure for the oncology diagnosis using advanced medical imaging technology are further anticipated to accelerate market growth over the years. For instance, in April 2018, Elekta received Mexican government tender approval to provide advanced radiation therapy equipment and sophisticated software to Mexico’s largest public health care provider Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS).

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning by the market players to develop oncology software solutions to enhance treatment plans, diagnosis, and management of cancer is further supporting to the growth of the market for treatment planning systems and advanced image processing. In addition, the increasing initiatives and projects were undertaken to develop health information learning platforms to support improved quality of care for oncology which is also anticipated to boost market growth. For instance, as of March 2020, the CancerLinQ a big-data platform for oncology developed by CancerLinQ LLC, included data of 1,426,015 cancer patients from 63 organizations in the U.S. Similarly, in May 2019, the new American College of Radiology Data Science Institute (ACR DSI) launched AI-LAB, a free software platform allows radiologists to participate in the validation creation, and artificial intelligence (AI) use for health care.

Furthermore, widespread adoption of the treatment planning systems and its increased accessibility by the radiotherapy centers coupled with strategic collaborations among key market players to develop technologically advanced solutions, in turn, anticipated propelling market growth over the years. For example, Accuray Inc. in 2020, collaborated with multiple hospitals in Japan and provided them with Radixact System with Synchrony Technology. These technologies are expected to provide advanced cancer treatments to more patients throughout Japan with increasing accuracy. In addition, the increasing development of machine learning and AI-enabled treatment planning systems for cancer prognosis is also supporting the revenue growth of the market for treatment planning systems and advanced image processing. For instance, in 2019, RaySearch Laboratories demonstrated the new release of RayCare 3A oncology information system and RayStation 9A innovative treatment planning system in the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), U.S.

The growing COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged the adoption of digital platforms in healthcare facilities for online patient monitoring and cost optimization. The increasing development of Machine learning and AI-based software for better treatment planning to manage cancer with high accuracy further accelerated the growth of the market during the COVID-19 period. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of cancer and its complications and the travel restrictions due to COVID-19 have boosted the demand for scalable healthcare IT infrastructure to manage and maintain patient health. In addition, the surge in adoption of advanced image processing and treatment planning software for radiology procedure decision-making further supported market growth in this period.

