Artworks by Banksy and Keith Haring are Just Part of Nye & Company’s Two-Day, Online-Only Auction, June 14th and 15th

Bloomfield, NJ, USA, 2023-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold a two-day sales extravaganza on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14th and 15th, featuring an extensive selection of silver and jewelry, as well as a broad selection of fine art and prints, starting at 10 am Eastern Time both days. The Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction features around 800 lots and is online-only.

The sale is a curated mix of fine and decorative arts, spanning from the 16th century to present day. It features a variety of collectible categories that will be sure to delight even the most seasoned and scrupulous collector, dealer and institution alike. Real time Internet bidding will be provided across several platforms, as well as the Nye & Co. website: www.nyeandcompany.com.

Of particular importance is a superb selection of 19th century period copies of recognizable Abraham Lincoln albumen photographs. These include copies of Mathew Brady photographs of Lincoln, descended in the family of the 19th century photographer Davis Garber (N.Y.). These striking images capture the strength and fortitude of one of the nation’s most beloved presidents.

There are also images of the fabled and iconic General Ulysses S. Grant’s funeral; a striking image of Yosemite by Isaiah West Taber; and late 19th century images of Egypt attributed to Davis Garber. Another New York/New Jersey metropolitan area photographer named Walter M. Westervelt is also represented in the auction with his early 20th century still life photography.

Continuing with art that hangs on the wall, there is a terrific selection of modern and contemporary works. Highlights include two Keith Haring chalk subway drawings featuring a Mother and Child and See no Evil – perfect representations of the graffiti art movement that would later lead to Haring’s rise as one of the most important Pop Art artists in New York City.

There is also an exceptional self-portrait lithograph by Jim Dine, who became close with Claes Oldenburg and Marcus Ratliff and the Judson Gallery and Church in Greenwich Village; plus colored offset lithographs by Banksy: Di-Faced Tenners and Rude Snowman. These works offer buyers an opportunity to acquire pieces from the popular, enigmatic British graffiti street artist.

As for more traditional art, there is an exceptional Barbizon style landscape with stream by the English/New York artist Ernest Parton (1845-1933). With impeccable provenance from the highly regarded James Graham & Sons gallery, this picturesque work captures the striking natural beauty that Mother Earth has to offer. There is also a sporting picture by William E. Skilling (1862-1964), depicting gentlemen on horseback with their dogs in front of a village.

The sale also includes a work by the Indian artist Jamini Roy (1887-1972). Roy was honored by the Indian government in 1954 with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. His artwork can be found in many private and public collections, including the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The painting in the auction features an image of a beautiful woman in a lovely pink sari.

The sale’s lineup of sterling silver includes a fantastic Tiffany & Company sterling Bamboo pattern flatware service, the perfect finishing touch for a Palm Beach chic looking dinner party.

For those who prefer their silver on the earlier side, there is a monumental Spanish Colonial silver bowl with two handles. This decorated and hand-hammered bowl is exceptional in both size and quality. Not to be out done is the Southern European, possibly Sicilian, silver galleon ship model. This gorgeous piece exemplifies the notion that good things come in small packages.

Crossing over between the silver and modern jewelry design is a small group of Vivianna Torun for Georg Jensen designed silver jewelry, plus rings, bracelets and choker with pendant drops. The sale’s curated selection of watches includes a Piaget 18K white gold watch, a Concord 14K men’s bracelet watch, a Cartier 18K gold Tank, and a scarce Le Coultre 18K gold men’s watch.

Modern and Contemporary furniture will feature a pair of Mies van der Rohe for Knoll Barcelona chairs; a set of six Van Der Rohe chairs; and an Eero Saarinen for Knoll tulip table.

Of course, it cannot go unmentioned that Nye & Company is now offering its fourth Edison electric pen out of a very limited number known to exist. The previous three have all sold for $10,000 or more. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of history. Similar pens can be seen in the Science Museum, London and the Smithsonian, a testimony to their rarity and importance.

Finally, there is a small collection of Chinese, English and Dutch ceramics, pulled from a private Northern New Jersey collection. Highlights include a selection of English and Dutch delft/tin glazed earthenware chargers and plates, Blue Willow and Chinese Nankin porcelain teapots and Chinese clobbered export porcelain wares. Collectors will surely be impressed by their beauty.

Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com.

An online preview is being held now thru June 14-15th at the abovenamed websites. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com. The phone number is 973-984-6900.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures online only auction on Wednesday through Friday, June 14th – 15th, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog will be available to be viewed shortly, at all of the abovenamed websites.

John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby's before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson's in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.