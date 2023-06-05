CD Bioparticles Announces Carrageenans for Scientific Applications

New York, USA, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has recently announced the launch of its Carrageenans for various applications such as drug delivery, food, and cosmetics.

Carrageenan (CG) is a sulfated linear polysaccharide composed of D-galactose and 3,6-anhydro-D-galactose derived from certain red seaweeds of the Rhodophyceae family, e.g. Agardhiella, Chondrus crispus, Eucheuma, Furcellaria, Gigartina, Hypnea, Iridaea, Sarconema, and Solieria.

The use of carrageenan was first described in Ireland in the early 19th century. In recent years, carrageenan-based biomaterials have received considerable attention due to their versatility, including biodegradability, biocompatibility and non-toxicity, as well as their bioactive properties, such as antiviral, antibacterial, antihyperlipidemic, anticoagulant, antioxidant, antitumor and immunomodulatory properties. They have been utilized in pharmaceutical formulations because their bioactive and physicochemical properties make them suitable biomaterials for drug delivery and, more recently, for the development of tissue engineering.

CD Bioparticles now offers a range of carrageenans, such as alfa-Carrageenan, iota-Carrageenan, Type II, and kappa-Carrageenan for drug delivery and pharmaceutical researchers. In addition, as a supplier of biocompatible drug delivery systems, CD Bioparticles also supplies various biodegradable polymers for research usage, such as Dextrans, Chitosans, Heparins, and Dendrimers, enabling scientists to overcome challenges, e.g., uncontrollable drug delivery profiles, limited ability to bioconjugate between macromolecules and biomolecules, unpredictable or uncontrolled degradation rates of drug-loaded cargos, tedious chemical synthesis and purification, and denaturation of biomolecules during the conjugation.

Features

Extensive coverage of biomaterials with different physical properties such as Tg, Tm, shear viscosity, Young’s modulus, and dielectric constant to meet individual biomaterial processing conditions and end-product requirements.

Various functionalized biomolecules to facilitate custom conjugation, modification, and crosslinking applications.

Precise formulation of polymer composition and controlled degradation time for various drug delivery and biografting applications.

Effective conjugation reactions at ambient conditions to prevent protein denaturation.

Temperature-dependent solubility of biomaterials in aqueous solutions with controlled transition temperatures, such as different UCST and LCST.

“We’re committed to providing our customers with the highest quality technology and service to help them achieve the most reliable experimental results. As carrageenan continues to advance in laboratory testing and practical processing, we’ll assist researchers in unlocking the full value and potential of this biodegradable polymer.” said Robin J. Watts, Ph.D., the scientific director of research and development at CD Bioparticles. “We’re confident that our continued support of researchers and their projects will accelerate their research process and help them make additional pharmaceutical advances.”

