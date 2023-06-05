Centurion University Recognized as a Premier Private Engineering College in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, India, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University has consistently demonstrated its dedication to providing exceptional education and fostering innovation among aspiring engineers. With its state-of-the-art facilities, industry-aligned curriculum, and highly qualified faculty, the institution has created a nurturing environment for students to excel in their engineering pursuits.

The recognition as a premier private engineering college in Bhubaneswar is a testament to Centurion University’s unwavering focus on academic excellence, research, and industry partnerships. The institution’s strong emphasis on practical learning ensures that graduates possess the skills and knowledge required to tackle real-world engineering challenges.

Centurion University’s commitment to grooming well-rounded engineers extends beyond the classroom. The institution fosters a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, encouraging students to think creatively, solve problems, and develop leadership skills. With numerous industry collaborations and internships, Centurion University ensures that students gain practical exposure and industry insights, preparing them for successful careers.

As a premier private engineering college, Centurion University also places significant emphasis on research and development. The institution’s vibrant research ecosystem promotes interdisciplinary collaboration and encourages faculty and students to engage in cutting-edge research projects that address societal challenges.

The recognition of Centurion University as a premier private engineering college in Bhubaneswar is a milestone achievement that further solidifies its position as an educational leader in the region. The institution remains committed to providing a transformative educational experience and producing exceptional engineering professionals who contribute to the growth and development of the nation. For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://cutm.ac.in/bhubaneswar/engineering-college-in-odisha/.

About Centurion University:

Centurion University, established in 2010, is a leading educational institution dedicated to providing quality education and fostering innovation in various fields. With its focus on holistic learning, practical exposure, and industry partnerships, Centurion University has emerged as a preferred choice for students aspiring to pursue engineering and other disciplines.

