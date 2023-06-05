HoduSoft Upgraded LCR Feature in IP PBX Software

DENVER, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market, has upgraded the LCR feature in its HuduPBX Software. LCR (Least Cost Routing) is a feature in IP PBX software that allows businesses to route outgoing calls through the most cost-effective carrier available at the time of the call.

This feature works by analyzing the cost of making a call to a particular destination and then comparing the rates of different carriers to determine which one offers the lowest cost. Once the carrier with the lowest cost has been identified, the IP PBX system automatically routes the call through that carrier. Other sophisticated features available with HoduPBX software include-

Multi-Tenant

Prepaid & Postpaid Billing

Auto Provisioning

Payment Gateway Integration

Least Cost Routing (LCR)

BLF & Presence

Audio Conference

Real-Time Analytics

Multi Level IVR

Automatic Call Distribution

Voicemail, and more.

“Businesses today are increasingly reliant on telecommunications for their operations, and telephony costs can be a significant expense. To help businesses reduce these costs, we have upgraded the LCR feature in HoduPBX. It allows businesses to identify the cheapest route for outgoing calls based on factors like destination, time of day, and carrier rates. HoduSoft Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said.

He further added, “LCR feature can help businesses save money on their phone bills by minimizing the cost of making calls. It can also improve call quality by selecting the carrier with the best connectivity to the destination. Using this valuable feature, businesses can make a high volume of outbound calls, as it can significantly reduce their communication expenses.”

HoduSoft IP PBX software for small businesses is an excellent business phone system that helps businesses in the smooth management of inbound and outbound calls over the internet. With 1,000+ concurrent call support, 10,000+ extension access, third-party integration, product customization, robust security, and attractive UI, HoduPBX ensures better returns with one of the highest number of product features in one system.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered, well-renowned unified communications software provider. Established in 2015, it is engaged in building quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. With years of experience in the industry, HoduSoft has emerged as one of the best VoIP software providers, offering top-notch communication products at unmatched value for businesses of all sizes. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC and HoduBlast that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.