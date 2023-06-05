Citizens Commission on Human Rights Holds Event for the International Day of Protest Against Electroshock

Nashville, TN, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Nashville (CCHR Nashville) held a special event in May near the anniversary of the International Day Against Electroshock.

CCHR is known as an advocate for human rights, especially as relates to patients’ rights in the field of mental health. Per the international CCHR website, cchr.org, “CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health, including, but not limited to, full informed consent regarding the medical legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosis, the risks of psychiatric treatments, the right to all available medical alternatives and the right to refuse any treatment considered harmful.”

The International Day of Protest Against Electroshock began in 2015 when ECT survivors and supporters around the world staged coordinated protests against the practice of psychiatric electroshock treatment, according to ectjustice.com. The protests were originated by electroshock survivor and MindFreedom Ireland co-founder, Mary Maddock, who said, “Electroshock is a barbaric assault on the individual. As a young mother after the birth of my daughter, I was subjected to 16 sessions of it and suffered permanent memory loss as a result. I have spoken to many others who have received it both in Ireland and abroad and all have received permanent brain damage. MindFreedom Ireland is calling for the total abolition of electroshock.”

CCHR Nashville regularly hosts events and meetings with local leaders who give insight into patients’ rights, parents’ rights and more.

CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog. Its mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. CCHR receives reports about abuses in the field of mental health and is especially interested in situations where persons experienced abuse or damage due to a false diagnosis or unwanted and harmful psychiatric treatments, such as psychiatric drugs, electroshock (ECT) and electronic or magnetic brain stimulation (TMS). CCHR is often able to assist with filing complaints, and can work with a person’s attorney to further investigate the case.

For more information on the open house or to contact CCHR Nashville, visit cchrnashville.org.