TMJ Treatment for Schuessler Orthodontics in Oklahoma

Stillwater, OK, USA, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Schuessler Orthodontics is excited to announce that they are now offering TMJ treatment for their patients. TMJ stands for temporomandibular joint. This is a space between the jaw and the skull that is responsible for storing and moving food through your mouth, as well as supporting your lower jaw.

The TMJ can become inflamed or irritated due to stress or injury, causing pain, swelling and headaches. In some cases, this inflammation can lead to arthritis later on down the line.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms and have been told by a dentist that you need an operation on your TMJ, you should consider getting treatment with Schuessler Orthodontics instead! They offer all-inclusive care for your TMJ so that you will have one less thing to worry about when it comes time for surgery or treatment options.

If you’d like more information about TMJ treatment at Schuessler Orthodontics in Oklahoma call today at 405-939-4068.