Machintel Appoints Rocco Morabito as Director of Sales, Strengthening Market Presence and Driving Growth

La Jolla, CA, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Machintel, a prominent provider of advanced marketing AI/ML technology and data analytics solutions, has named Rocco Morabito as its Director of Sales. As Machintel continues to expand its market presence and deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients, the appointment of Rocco Morabito as Director of Sales is a significant step in achieving these goals.

Rocco is a seasoned sales professional with over 30 years of expertise in new business development, account management, and client liaison. He excels in selling B2C and B2B lists for various advertising channels, demonstrating proficiency in sales forecasting, lead generation, and trade show participation. Rocco’s track record includes driving sales and maintaining strong client relationships at VentiveIQ, Datastream Group Inc, Cross Country Computer, Stirista LLC, ASLmarketing, LDS Group Inc., and Changing Tides.

In his new role, Rocco will be responsible for managing the company’s sales operations, developing new business opportunities, and overseeing key accounts, all while expanding Machintel’s market presence and driving revenue growth. His comprehensive knowledge of the industry and proven track record in sales leadership make him an ideal fit for the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Choudhari, CEO of Machintel said, “With his 37 years of experience in sales leadership, Rocco brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Machintel, making him a valuable addition to the company’s executive team. ”

Rocco expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Machintel team, saying, “I’m thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking company with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to the market. I am excited to work with a team of professionals who are passionate about their work and committed to driving results for our clients.”

About Machintel:

Machintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across over 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit www.machintel.com.