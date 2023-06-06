Octalsoft to Demonstrate its Expert Capabilities at the 14th Annual Clinical Trial Summit in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft, a leading provider of innovative eClinical Software solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce its position as Silver Sponsor at the 14th Annual Clinical Trial Summit. The event will take place on the 23rd and the 24th of May at Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Mumbai, bringing together industry leaders, researchers, and experts to discuss the latest advancements in clinical trials.

The 14th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2023 is an esteemed platform that facilitates knowledge sharing and collaboration among professionals involved in clinical research. It offers a unique opportunity to explore the evolving landscape of clinical trials and gain insights into the challenges and opportunities within the industry. This event opens the discussion of topics of mutual theoretical and practical interest for clinical trial investigators developing new drugs and biologics.

This groundbreaking platform continues the conversation between businesses, academics, patient advocacy, and regulatory agencies to discuss new methods and solutions to statistical challenges relevant to the design and analysis of clinical trials collaboratively in the real world.

Octalsoft, with its deep expertise in healthcare software solutions, is proud to contribute to the 14th Annual Clinical Trial Summit. As a vetted provider of technology-driven solutions, Octalsoft has been instrumental in augmenting the clinical trial process, enabling pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions to streamline their operations, enhance patient safety, and accelerate the drug development process.

During the 14th Annual Clinical Trial Summit, Octalsoft will showcase its cutting-edge software suite, specifically designed to address the complexities and regulatory requirements of clinical trials. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the company’s panel of experts – Mr. Hiren Thakkar, MD-Octalsoft, Dr. Nafisa Kathiwalas, QA Lead and Subject Matter Expert, and Mr. Krunal Bhatt, Technical Manager, with live demonstrations of Octalsoft’s flagship products, and learn about the transformative potential of the solutions.

“We are thrilled to participate in the 14th Annual Clinical Trial Summit,” said Mr. HThakkar “This event provides an excellent platform for us to engage with industry professionals, share our knowledge and expertise, and learn from other thought leaders. We are excited to showcase our innovative solutions redefining the clinical trial landscape and contributing to improved patient outcomes.”

Octalsoft’s software solutions encompass electronic data capture (EDC), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), randomization and trial supply management (IWRS/RTSM), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), and more. Octalsoft’s comprehensive suite empowers researchers and healthcare professionals with efficient data collection, advanced analytics, and actionable insights, ultimately driving evidence-based decision-making and accelerating the development of life-saving treatments.

The 14th Annual Clinical Trial Summit promises to be a remarkable gathering of industry professionals and stakeholders, providing valuable opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. Octalsoft looks forward to engaging with attendees, forging partnerships, and contributing to advancing clinical research and healthcare innovation.

About Octalsoft:

Octalsoft is a global healthcare software solutions provider specializing in clinical trial technology. With a team of dedicated professionals and a passion for innovation, Octalsoft delivers cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations, enhance patient safety, and accelerate drug development. Their comprehensive suite of products is trusted by leading pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide.