MD Pool Installers Educate Homeowners on Legal Requirements to Build a Pool in Maryland

Greensboro, Maryland, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — Masten Pools, a leading pool installation company servicing Maryland, Delaware, and Northern Virginia, is committed to promoting safe and compliant pool installations. As part of their mission, they are educating homeowners in Maryland on the legal requirements to build a pool in the state.

The Maryland Department of Health mandates several legal requirements that homeowners must follow before building a pool. These requirements include obtaining necessary permits and approvals, complying with fencing and barrier regulations, and ensuring proper pool drainage and water quality.

Masten Pools has witnessed many homeowners start their pool projects without obtaining the necessary permits and approvals, which can pose a significant risk to their safety and expose them to legal liabilities. To prevent these issues, the company recommends that homeowners consult with a pool installation professional to ensure compliance with all legal requirements.

Masten Pools encourages homeowners in Maryland to contact them for all their pool installation needs, including obtaining the necessary permits and approvals and ensuring compliance with all legal requirements. With their expertise and experience, they can provide a safe and compliant pool installation that homeowners can enjoy for years to come.

Masten Pools team is skilled in installing vinyl and concrete pools to automatic pool covers, plus pool opening and closing maintenance services. Their team of pool professionals is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. The Masten Pools team strives to provide an educational and seamless Maryland pool installation or renovation experience.

Whether it’s a question about pool installation or want to schedule a no-cost on-site consultation, Masten Pools is dedicated to bringing their clients’ visions to life. Contact them today to learn more about their pool remodeling services at +1(401) 482-8828 for Maryland locations or +1(302) 422-0966 for Delaware locations. To schedule a consultation online, visit their website at www.mastenpools.com.

###