Lucintel Forecasts Multi-Layer FPC Technology Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the multi-layer FPC technology market is projected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2028 from $5.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing trend towards miniaturization and portability of electronic devices and growing demand for compact and lightweight FPCs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in multi-layer FPC technology market by product type (circuits with adhesives and circuits without adhesive), application (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense/military, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Circuits with adhesive market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the multi-layer FPC technology market is segmented into circuits with adhesives and circuits without adhesive. Lucintel forecasts that the circuits with adhesive market is expected to remain the largest segment because they offer greater flexibility and versatility in terms of design and functionality, and they can be used to bond multiple layers of FPC together, creating a more complex and advanced circuits design.

“Within the multi-layer FPC technology market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the ability of multi-layer FPC technologies to develop custom shaped circuits in a small form factor, thus ensuring excellent electrical performance.

“Asia pacific will dominate the multi-layer FPC technology market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of electronics manufacturers and well-developed manufacturing ecosystem in the region.

Major players of multi-layer FPC technology market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Fujikura, Interflex, MFLEX, Tech-Etch, and Yamaichi Electronics are among the major multi-layer FPC technology providers.

