Lucintel Forecasts Porcelain/Stoneware Drinkware Market to Reach $0.66 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the porcelain/stoneware drinkware market is projected to reach an estimated $0.66 billion by 2028 from $0.58 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage in the hospitality industry because porcelain/stoneware drinkware are durable, attractive, and resistant to chipping or cracking.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in porcelain/stoneware drinkware market by product type (coffee mugs, tea cups, cups, and others), end use (personal use and commercial use), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Coffee mugs market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the porcelain/stoneware drinkware market is segmented into coffee mugs, tea cups, cups, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the coffee mugs market is expected to remain the largest segment owing to the excellent heat retention properties of porcelain/stoneware, making it an ideal material for coffee mugs.

“Within the porcelain/stoneware drinkware market, the personal use segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use the personal use segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing inclination towards personalized or customized drinkware.

“Asia pacific will dominate the porcelain/stoneware drinkware market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing population, increasing disposal income, and growth in the hospitality industry.

Major players of porcelain/stoneware drinkware market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. AnHui DeLi Glassware, Libbey, Pasabache, Bormioli Rocco, and The Oneida Group are among the major porcelain/stoneware drinkware providers.

