Small Molecule API Market Trends, Capacity, Production and Forecast Analysis

Small Molecule API Industry Overview

The global small molecule API market size was valued at USD 175.31 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.44% from 2022 to 2030. Some of the major factors propelling the market are the growing demand for small molecule drugs in the market and the increased outsourcing trend. The patent expiry of leading molecules is further driving growth by facilitating the entry of new players that propel the demand for raw materials like API for low-cost production of drugs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated the growth of the market by prompting the players to diversify their business geographically to avoid shortages. COVID-19 is further propelling investigation of small molecule products such as Molnupiravir for treatment of the condition. Repurposing of existing small molecule drugs is also under study for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Small molecules are anticipated to dominate the market as a technology, owing to the presence of a strong pipeline in which over two-thirds of the small molecule-based products are on accelerated pathways and are expected to enter the market in the upcoming years. As of October 2021, 58% of molecules in the drug development process are small molecules. This demonstrates a huge opportunity for contract manufacturers in the market.

Increased use of novel technologies and the emergence of specialty medicines are expected to lead to a paradigm shift in the industry. Instead, small volume production is projected to witness a surge. Moreover, with an increasing number of products being launched and produced, flexible manufacturing units and robust processes are being developed to meet changing demands.

Small Molecule API Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small molecule API market based on type, manufacturer, application, and region:

Small Molecule API Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Synthetic

Biotech

Small Molecule API Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

In-house

Outsourced

Small Molecule API Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiology

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

Small Molecule API Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

April 2022: Novasep and PharmaZell announced a strategic merger for the creation of a leading technologically-driven CDMO for complex small molecules and specialty API production.

March 2022: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. announced its investment to build a new manufacturing facility in Japan to meet the surge in demand for high-quality small molecule APIs and intermediates.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Small Molecule API Industry include

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Albemarle Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

