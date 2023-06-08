Revenue Of Marine Valves And Actuators Is Predicted To Be Valued At US$ 5.8 Bn By 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Marine Valves and Actuators Market Key Players

AVK Holdings A/S

Bürkert Fluid Control Systems

Emerson Electric Co

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

KITZ Corporation

Rotork Plc

Schlumberger Limited

Tyco International Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

What is the Growth Outlook for the Global Marine Valve Act u ators Market According to Different Se gments ?

By product type, the manual segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2020, owing to its cost-effectiveness, easy availability, and less maintenance requirements. However, the electric segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to its superior performance and high efficiency.

By application, the power generation segment is projected to hold the largest share in 2020, due to the increasing demand for electric marine valve actuators in power generation. Moreover, the oil & gas segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for electric marine valve actuators in the oil & gas industry.

By end-user, the commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for marine valve actuators in the commercial sector. The defense segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Technology Type : Actuators Pneumatic Actuators Hydraulic Actuators Manual Actuators Electric Actuators Mechanical Actuators Hybrid Actuators Valves Linear Motion Valves Globe Valve Gate Valve Diaphragm Valve Pinch Valve Rotary Motion Valves Ball Valve Butterfly Valve Eccentric Plug Valve Specialty Valve Self-actuated Valve

By Vessel Type : Passenger Ships & Vessels Dry Cargo Vessels Tankers Dry Bulk Carriers Special Purpose Vessels Service Vessels Fishing Vessels Off-Shore Vessels Yachts Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



