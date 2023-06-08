Demand For Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Is Expected To Register A Growth Rate Of 19.5% In Latin America

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the America’s hospital acquired infection testing market is valued at US$ 594.8 Mn in 2020, and has been expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% over the past five years.

Key Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific

bioMérieux SA

Becton Dickinson & Co.

Abbott

Danaher

Quidel Corporation

BioFire Diagnostics

Qiagen

Segments as per Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Industry Research

· By Test

MSRA Testing Kits MRSA Real-Time PCR Detection Kits MRSA Rapid Test Kits

Staphylococcus aureus Detection Kits Staphylococcus aureus Latex Test Kits Staphylococcus aureus Assay Test Kits

Clostridium difficile Testing Kits Clostridium difficile Detection Panels Clostridium difficile Immunoassay Kits

Helicobacter pylori Testing Kits Helicobacter pylori Rapid Antigen Test Kits Helicobacter pylori IgG antibodies Test Kits

Rotavirus/ Adenovirus Real-time PCR Kits RSV RT-PCR Test Kit RSV Ag Rapid Test Kits

Strep A Rapid Testing Kits

Strep B Rapid Testing Kits

Mononucleosis Testing Kits

Calprotectin Test Kits

· Modality

Immunoassay Testing

Point-of-care Testing

· By Sample

Blood

Nasal Swabs

Urine

Stool

· By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

