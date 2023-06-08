The Global Permanent Magnets Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 91.71 Billion By The End Of 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The Permanent Magnets Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Permanent Magnets demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Permanent Magnets market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Permanent Magnets market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global permanent magnets market is estimated at US$ 40.56 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.5% and reach a valuation of US$ 91.71 billion by the end of 2033.

Key Companies Profiled

Adams Magnetic Products Co.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd.

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Electron Energy Corporation

Goudsmit Magnetics Group

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

Magnequench International LLC

Mingbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd.

Thomas & Skinner Inc.

TDK Corporation

Various prominent manufacturers of permanent magnets are spending on strengthening their supply chain management systems. They are investing in innovations, product quality, and other similar initiatives.

Key industry players are adopting innovative approaches, including technological advancements, acquisitions, mergers, agreements, etc., to expand their footprints.

For instance :

In April 2021, TimkenSteel Corp. announced an agreement with Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Shanghai). This step was taken to sell TimkenSteel (Shanghai) Corporation Limited’s subsidiary in China for a decided amount.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies acquired Ramco Electric Motors, Inc. in March 2021. The acquisition helped Arnold to deliver engineered solutions and new materials that empower consumers for the development of next-generation technologies.

For instance :

In April 2021, TimkenSteel Corp. announced an agreement with Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Shanghai). This step was taken to sell TimkenSteel (Shanghai) Corporation Limited's subsidiary in China for a decided amount.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies acquired Ramco Electric Motors, Inc. in March 2021. The acquisition helped Arnold to deliver engineered solutions and new materials that empower consumers for the development of next-generation technologies.

Segmentation of Permanent Magnets Industry Research

· By Material :

Ferrite-based

Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB)

Aluminum Nickel Cobalt (Alnico)

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)

· By Application :

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Medical

· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

