Sterile Tubing Welder Market Business Plans, Strategies With Forecasts 2030

Sterile Tubing Welder Industry Overview

The global sterile tubing welder market size was valued at over USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand from end-use industries and a rise in investments in R&D projects are anticipated to drive market growth. Furthermore, a rise in the usage of single-use technologies and increasing demand for blood & blood products are anticipated to further boost the market growth. In the U.S., nearly 20 million units of platelets, plasma, and red blood cells are transfused for the treatment of hematologic conditions, such as sickle cell disease, severe anemia, and leukemia, annually.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market

Such high demand for blood products is anticipated to fuel the demand for blood processing, sterile processing, and related infrastructure. The extensive ongoing biopharmaceutical research for the development of innovative and therapeutically advanced medicines is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, according to the report published by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, nearly 8,000 medicines are in the development phase across the globe and around 74% of these pipeline drugs are anticipated to be first-in-class medicines. Some of the key therapeutic categories covered by these development medicines are genetic disorders, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cancer, and hemophilia, thus facilitating market growth. During the pandemic in 2020, there was a halt in the manufacturing of various products; however, the pharmaceutical industry was at the forefront of expanding its capabilities.

In line with the same, numerous technological advances and the purchase of equipment to promote faster turnaround times were witnessed. The automated sterile tubing welders too contributed to the same and have emerged to regain their y-o-y growth rate of 4.6%. In fact, post-pandemic, we have identified that a number of new biopharmaceutical research facilities are expected to be set up across countries, such as Sweden, the Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, etc. According to the “National Plan for Industrial Biotechnology” published by IBioIC, which is a networking organization set up to boost the biotech industry in Scotland, the region is expected to establish facilities for 220 companies by 2025 with an overall employee strength of 4,000 people.

These facilities are expected to be installed with state-of-the-art equipment. This, in turn, is expected to promote the necessity of sterile tubing welders, hence supporting market growth over the forecast period. The revised cumulative CAGR over the forecast period is now 5.8%. Furthermore, the hematology community has witnessed several advancements in the field of bio-engineering and high-tech cell therapies in the past decade. The development of techniques to isolate specialized cells from the blood, such as Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells (HPC), has improved the extraction process and donor safety, thereby increasing the demand for HPC transplantation and indirectly facilitating the demand for blood processing and sterile processing systems.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Aesthetic Lasers Market – The global aesthetic laser market size was estimated at USD 969.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global aesthetic laser market size was estimated at USD 969.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030. Hair Removal Devices Market – The global hair removal devices market size was valued at USD 1,083.83 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global sterile tubing welder market include

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Terumo BCT Inc

GE Healthcare

MGA technologies

VANTE Biopharm

Genesis BPS

Biomen Biosystems Company Ltd.

Flex Concepts Inc.

Shanghai Le Pure Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Sterile Tubing Welder Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.