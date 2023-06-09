Sales of Electrical Stimulation Devices are projected to expand at 8% CAGR through 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Worldwide sales of electrical stimulation devices are anticipated to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027. At present, the global electrical stimulation devices market is valued at US$ 7.5 billion and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 11 billion by 2027.

The global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market is expected rise strongly and hit a US$ 800 million valuation by the end of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). On the other hand, the industry is likely to be moderately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to temporary restrictions imposed on elective healthcare.

Key Takeaways from Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Study

Mobile pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices will account for a significant market share as compared to fixed alternatives. Cost benefits, high level of portability, and application in home care settings contribute to the segment’s domination.

Urinary Incontinence applications will contribute major revenue share through the forecast period. Demand, particularly from geriatrics and pregnant women, will provide strong impetus.

Hospitals are likely to remain the leading end user in the pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market throughout the duration of the forecast period, supported by higher patient footfall, and easy access to capital and new technologies.

North America is estimated to remain the leading regional pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market through the projection period, aided by major investments in research on neurodegenerative disease and sexual dysfunction issues.

Improvements in terms of telemedicine technology, particularly following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, are supporting the rise of the pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the whole world, and putting stress on the healthcare sector, non-essential medical procedures have been postponed, which is projected to impede market growth in the near term,says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Development & Strategic Acquisitions Fueling Market Expansion

The global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market is led by a number of prominent players, including Atlantic Therapeutics, InControl Medical Limited, Utah medical Products Inc., Tic Medizintechnik GmbH, The Prometheus Group, Verity Medical Ltd., and Shenzhen XFT Medical Ltd., among others.

Leading manufacturers in the sector are largely concerned with efforts towards the development of new products while complying with regulatory standards. Strategic mergers and acquisitions are also gaining interest among key players in the industry.

For instance, Laborie Medical Technologies announced the acquisition of Cogentix Medical Inc., with the aim of investing in new technologies associated with urinary incontinence solutions, including pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices.

Atlantic Therapeutics announced FDA approval for its Innovo system pelvic floor electrical stimulation device, which is an OTC, wearable offering for women suffering from urinary incontinence.

Segmentation of Electrical Stimulation Devices Industry Research

By Device :

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

Others

By Application :

Pain Management

Neurological & Movement Disorder Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

Metabolism & GIT Management

Others

By End User :

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

More Insights on Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR is providing an unbiased analysis of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market, covering information on historical demand (2015-2019) and forecasts for 2020 to 2030. The report provides essential data about the market in terms of product type (fixed and mobile), application (urinary incontinence treatment, sexual dysfunction, and neurodegenerative diseases), and end user (hospitals, clinics, and home care settings), across 5 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa).

