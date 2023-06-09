Customer Data Platform Industry is estimated to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global customer data platform is estimated to reach US$ 7.2 Billion while recording a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2022-to 2032. During the said period of assessment, the market is projected to grow nearly 4x. Growing expenditure on marketing and advertising initiatives by various enterprises is expected to play salient role in driving the market in the forecast period.

Key players in the Customer Data Platform Market

ActionIQ

Adobe

AgileOne

Ascent360, Inc.

BlueConic

Lytics Inc.

mParticle Inc.

NGDATA Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global customer data platform market are focusing to offer enhanced services and provide innovative products which would give them a competitive edge in the market. Key players in the market include ActionIQ, Adobe, AgileOne, Ascent360, Inc., and BlueConic among others. Recent developments in the industry are:

In May 2021, Salesforce CDP disclosed its new update that aids enterprises’ prioritize first-party data that would make every customer interaction personalized.

In June 2021, Adobe introduced an AI-based live search for Adobe Commerce. Adobe Commerce merchants can provide their shoppers with personalized search results as per their requirement.

Key Takeaways from Customer Data Platform Market Study

The campaign segment to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period

The U.S market to hold a value of US$ 2.6 Billion by 2032

The market in U.K to garner US$ 299.1 Million during the forecast period

Chinese market to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the assessment period

Market in South Korea to flourish at a growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Customer Data Platform Market

Global Customer Data Platform Market by Type :

Customer Data Platform by Access

Customer Data Platform by Campaign

Customer Data Platform by Analytics

Global Customer Data Platform Market by Application :

Customer Data Platform in Retail

Customer Data Platform in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Customer Data Platform in Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT)

Customer Data Platform in Travel

Customer Data Platform in Healthcare

Customer Data Platform in Discrete Manufacturing

Customer Data Platform in Others

Global Customer Data Platform Market by Region :

North America Customer Data Platform Market

Europe Customer Data Platform Market

Asia Pacific Customer Data Platform Market

Middle East & Africa Customer Data Platform Market

Latin America Customer Data Platform Market

